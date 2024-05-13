Pearl Jam Guitarist Mike McCready Falls Hard Offstage During Guitar Solo

Pearl Jam's guitarist fell hard off a stage while the band was performing in the Great White North -- and the worst part is ... the whole thing was caught on video.

Mike McCready was seen rocking out during his band's recent Vancouver show -- where he was in the middle of a guitar solo for "Porch." He was feeling the music as he made his way confidently towards the crowd ... but it seems he lost track of the stage.

Check it out ... unfortunately, Mike makes a misstep and tumbles off the stage, disappearing from sight. It looks like a brutal landing too -- 'cause the guy was definitely not expecting it.

Mike gets pulled back on the stage by a nearby roadie, giving a slight shake of his head before continuing on. His recovery was pretty impressive ... as he continued on with no problem -- but kept his distance from the edge of the stage for the remainder of the song.

It isn't surprising the moment went viral ... as Pearl Jam's stop in Vancouver was totally sold out last week.

Mike will have a chance to redeem himself, since Pearl Jam is on a big tour this summer. The rock legends are taking their new record, "Dark Matter," on the road ... with their next stop in Sacramento, Calif.

After a few dates in the U.S., Pearl Jam is heading overseas with planned stops in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Spain and Portugal. The tour will wrap up in November in Australia -- with one of the dates already sold out.