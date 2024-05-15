Amazon Worker Tries to Shoot Supervisor & Misses, Gunned Down By Cops

Play video content

An Amazon worker tried to shoot his coworker this week in Ohio ... but, somehow he missed at point-blank range -- which all ended in tragedy when he was gunned down by cops.

Cops identified Ali Hamsa Yusuf -- a 22-year-old Amazon security guard who brought a gun to work -- as the man who tried to shoot his supervisor ... which was captured on surveillance footage.

Check out the clip ... Yusuf takes the gun out and tries to fire it right behind his boss -- but the gun jams. He inspects it, fixes the issue and fires again successfully.

Yet, somehow Ali misses his target, who jumps to the ground before running off. This seems to spook Ali and he runs in the opposite direction before making his way out of the store.

Cops shared the harrowing body cam footage of the aftermath ... which picks up after police stopped Ali's car while he was on the run. Yusuf jumps out and fires several shots at a cop car -- one of which police are saying hit an officer in his bulletproof vest.

Officers shot and killed Yusuf who tried to get away. The officer who was shot was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. He's now home and resting.