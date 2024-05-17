TikToker Claims Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Kicked Group Out of Photo Booth

Play video content TikTok / @addiesassani

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend seemed eager to take a pic at an event last night -- but one woman is suggesting they booted her crew early just so they could get their own shots.

A new video posted to TikTok seemingly shows the moment that went down at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 60th Anniversary party Thursday in New York City ... when a few young ladies stepped up to hit some poses in a photo booth that was being used by everyone.

After a few snaps in the clip, you can see and hear John step in -- telling the women he and Chrissy are going to sneak into the booth for a moment of their own ... and the girls beat it.

It takes a bit for them to gather everything up ... and JL and CT awkwardly stand behind them -- patiently waiting for them to grab everything they need so the couple can get their pics. As the girls try to send their own shots to themselves, Chrissy and John look annoyed.

Worth noting ... there are a couple cuts in the video -- so, we don't actually know how long the group was using the photo booth or if there was a time limit to keep the line moving.

That said ... the video definitely makes it look like JL and CT got tired of waiting and decided to hustle their fellow partygoers along so they could get their turn -- and while it appears the women might've been bent out of shape ... it doesn't really seem like they were all that mad.

Fact is ... one of the girls ended up taking a snap with John amid all this -- so if she was really pissed, she probably wouldn't have done that ... or at the very least, posted it.

There's also a longer version of this same video that was posted by another one of the girls -- and you can see that they took quite a while to get their act together and get a move on.

Now, did John and Chrissy rush these women before they were fully wrapped up??? That's certainly how they seem to feel about it ... if their descriptive captions are any indication.

There's a lesson in all this ... we don't really know what it is, but it's in there somewhere. Wait your turn/hurry the hell up, perhaps? Yeah, something like that.