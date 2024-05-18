Devin Funchess Still Has NBA Goal After Transitioning From NFL To Pro Basketball

Play video content TMZSports.com

Devin Funchess has successfully made the transition from NFL player to pro hooper ... but he tells TMZ Sports he's not done yet -- he still wants to make it to the NBA!!

The ex-Carolina Panthers wideout has been training for years to establish himself as a big-time baller on the hardwood ... and so far, the journey's gone well.

He's played overseas at a few stops ... with his most recent contract coming from the Colombia Basketball League -- and he says he's pleased with how the new career's going.

In fact, he's been thrilled that his body feels a lot better after games ... telling us he used to wake up with far more bumps and bruises following NFL contests.

Now, he's got his sights set on one day playing with the pros in America ... saying he's gearing up to try to make a G-League tryout soon. Then, he's hoping the road will lead to the Association.

"I wanna go against the best guys in the world," Funchess said. "That's my ultimate goal."