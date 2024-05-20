Tina Charles Credits Caitlin Clark, 'New Generation' For WNBA's Popularity Growth

Play video content TMZSports.com

The WNBA is boomin' right now ... and it's all thanks to Caitlin Clark and the league's new crop of rookies, at least that's according to Tina Charles, who's crediting the youngsters for injecting a whole new life into the game.

The Atlanta Dream star didn't mince words when TMZ Sports caught up with her at LAX this week ... saying straight up the WNBA's "new generation" is responsible for all of the new buzz that's now surrounding the league.

"The energy that we're getting, the reception, the eyes that we're getting on us -- this is amazing," the center said.

"It's just because of the new generation that's coming in."

If you've been living under a rock ... the WNBA has seen a huge surge in just about every department since the season kicked off earlier this month. Jersey sales are up, tickets have been bought in bunches, and viewers are tuning in at a historic rate.

In fact, players are now getting chartered flights to and from away games amid all of the growth.