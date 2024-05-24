Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Indianapolis 500 Food Options Include Tomahawk Steaks, Bloody Marys & Chili Dogs

Indy 500 Food
Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Indianapolis 500 fans better come hungry to the race track his weekend ... 'cause officials are making a grip of food available for purchase -- including 40-ounce Tomahawk steaks!!!

The big event is slated to go down on Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indiana ... and the thousands who hit the venue to see the action will have plenty of options to keep their tummies occupied as they watch drivers speed around the oval.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

For the normies, chili dogs topped with short ribs and cheese sauce, burgers grilled with pineapple and bacon, and french fries loaded with pork tenderloin can be nabbed throughout concession stands at the stadium.

For those lucky enough to nab suite seats or VIP passes ... there will be even more lavish options -- including a seafood bucket full of crab claws and shrimp, as well as Tomahawk steaks topped with asparagus and potatoes.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

To wash it all down, everyone in attendance can grab Bloody Marys or "Kiss the Crown" cocktails -- which are loaded with peach schnapps and Crown Peach -- if they're looking to make it a bit of a Sunday Funday.

Getty

Of course, the drivers themselves won't be able to indulge -- they've got a job to do -- although after it's all over, the lucky winner of the race will at least get to enjoy the traditional cold glass of milk!

