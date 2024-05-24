Indianapolis 500 Food Options Include Tomahawk Steaks, Bloody Marys & Chili Dogs

Indianapolis 500 fans better come hungry to the race track his weekend ... 'cause officials are making a grip of food available for purchase -- including 40-ounce Tomahawk steaks!!!

The big event is slated to go down on Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indiana ... and the thousands who hit the venue to see the action will have plenty of options to keep their tummies occupied as they watch drivers speed around the oval.

For the normies, chili dogs topped with short ribs and cheese sauce, burgers grilled with pineapple and bacon, and french fries loaded with pork tenderloin can be nabbed throughout concession stands at the stadium.

For those lucky enough to nab suite seats or VIP passes ... there will be even more lavish options -- including a seafood bucket full of crab claws and shrimp, as well as Tomahawk steaks topped with asparagus and potatoes.

To wash it all down, everyone in attendance can grab Bloody Marys or "Kiss the Crown" cocktails -- which are loaded with peach schnapps and Crown Peach -- if they're looking to make it a bit of a Sunday Funday.