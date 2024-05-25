Neymar Gets $280K 'Casino' Watch Featuring Moving Roulette Table

If Neymar suddenly gets the urge to get a little gambling in -- all the guy's gotta do is look down at his wrist ... 'cause the soccer superstar just copped a "Casino" watch that features a moving, built-in roulette table!!

TMZ Sports has learned he recently snagged the piece from Jacob & Co. ... and it's awesome -- and quite pricey.

We're told it's worth $280,000 ... but well worth the cost -- as it comes with all kinds of bells and whistles.

The guys at Jacob & Co. say it's 18K rose gold and has curved anti-reflective sapphire crystals in the case. They also tell us it's got alligator skin on the strap. But, most importantly, it's got a fully functional roulette table built into it!!

Only 101 were made by the watch designers ... and Neymar was clearly thrilled to be one of the select few to own one -- as he rocked the piece with pride while at the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight in Riyadh last weekend.

Of course, expensive jewelry is nothing for Neymar thing ... he's often spotted wearing pricey bling -- from Rolex watches to diamond chains to flashy earrings.