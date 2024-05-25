Taylor Swift Called Out By TV Personality For Private Plane Usage

Taylor Swift's jet-setting has some up in arms ... including a prominent TV naturalist who's saying the pop star needs to shake off those climate-destroying private planes!

Chris Packham -- a nature photographer and television presenter for the BBC -- spoke with The Mirror in the UK and shared his disappointment about the cease and desist letter TS sent to Jack Sweeney, the programmer who tracked her jet publicly.

In Packham's eyes ... the letter proved a rare miss from the beloved pop queen -- saying she should've used the opportunity to see the error of her ways instead of threatening someone for calling her out.

Chris tells the outlet Taylor should've admitted she's in the wrong ... and then used her platform to make a statement about the environment by agreeing to sell her private jets.

To be fair, Packham does admit Taylor's not the cause of worldwide climate problems -- but, he says she needs to lead the solution instead of contributing to the problem.

While Packham may want Taylor to give up the private flying ... seems unlikely she will for a variety of reasons -- chief among them, safety. Tay's recognizable all over the world, making it pretty dang hard to hop on a flight with all the normies without being harrassed.

Plus, she's got the "Eras Tour" ... running all over the world to put on spectacular shows for her fans. Not to mention those trips with hunk Travis Kelce -- basically, she's a busy woman with travel needs only a private jet can meet.