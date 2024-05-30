Ryan Sutter Suggests All is Well Between Him & 'Bachelorette' Wife Trista

ME & TRISTA ARE DOING OUR BEST

Ryan Sutter's taking a moment to catch his breath and reflect on life after a rollercoaster week ... including his wife Trista Sutter's mysterious trip, which left everyone on edge.

A black and white IG pic shared Wednesday shows them enjoying the sunset, which seems to suggest everything's back on track between them -- with Ryan's lengthy caption confirming they were doing their best to navigate the waves post-reunion.

Ryan's post got a bit philosophical ... referencing general scenarios where they strive for positivity: treating others well, setting a good example, staying honest in deceitful times, etc.

He writes, "We try to be a positive example, to care, to trust the process and to believe others will trust our intent is not malicious or misguided or mean. We do our best to live towards a purpose- to build meaningful relationships and experiences and to contribute to a common good."

Ryan seemed to reference the pic, reiterating they're back on course after their hiccup ... saying, "Sometimes we land in just the right spot. Sometimes there are moments, moments like this one, in which we get a glimpse of just how beautiful life can be ...'

He concluded, "They are always out there -- these moments --though not always easy to find. But we do our best."

Ryan's tone definitely changed since his social media posts during Trista's week-long MIA.

Fans who've followed Ryan and Trista's marriage for over two decades immediately hit panic mode over her whereabouts -- but she swiftly put rumors to rest, emerging with her fam in Mexico.