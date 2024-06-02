Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Shania Twain Shares Funny Onstage Gaffe, Laughs at Self

Shania Twain Posts Hilarious Concert Screw-Up ... Sings Into Prop, Not Microphone

OOPS MY BAD!!!
Shania Twain shared a magical mess-up from a recent show ... tweeting out a vid of her belting out her song into a prop instead of a microphone.

The singer-songwriter shared the clip Sunday capturing the gaffe ... and, it all starts in the middle of her song "(If You’re Not in It for Love) I’m Outta Here!"

Shania Twain
She's holding an object in each hand -- in one, the mic and in the other a long prop that kinda looks like a magician's wand ... and, she pulls the wrong one to her face mid-song.

Watch the video ... seems Shania's so focused on the song she's forgotten which hand's holding which -- but, she quickly rebounds and corrects the mistake.

Shania Twain's Performance Photos
Launch Gallery
Shania Twain's Performance Photos Launch Gallery
Unfortunately for the super pro singer, she couldn't quite hold it together during the track, and ends up addressing it onstage -- shrieking out about just how funny she found the moment.

It's a super wholesome moment for Twain ... who loved it so much, she borrowed a TikTok from a fan to post to her own X account -- with proper credit, of course.

Shania's back in Las Vegas having kicked off her residency at Planet Hollywood last month. It seems this video's from one of those performances, though ST never comes out and says.

She's got a boatload of shows at PH this year ... so get your tickets now for a chance to see more candid moments like this!

