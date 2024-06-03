Hallmark Star Mamie Laverock's Body Left 'Shattered' After Devastating Fall

Mamie Laverock has a long road to recovery after she was severely injured in a 5-story fall -- this according to her family, who's provided new updates on the tragic situation.

The Hallmark actress' loved ones issued the news on a GoFundMe page for Mamie, where they detailed the extensive surgery she has undergone after her massive fall -- revealing ML has already had 25 hours worth of surgeries. She is expected to have another surgery soon.

They wrote ... "We have nothing but gratitude for the doctors and nurses who have been exemplary in her care since May 26. Mamie is 'doing well' comparatively to when she arrived. Doing well because she has survived these extensive surgeries. She is enduring tremendous pain and continues to not give up."

They praised and thanked fans for their thoughts and prayers during this trying time. Her family added ... "Our daughter loves her life and loves her family and is fighting hard everyday."

ICYMI ... Mamie had already been hospitalized for an unspecified medical emergency earlier this month when she fell 5 stories from a balcony walkway -- having previously been escorted out of a secure unit. She was previously on life support from her life-threatening injuries.

Mamie is best known for playing Rosaleen Sullivan on "When Calls the Heart," which is set to begin production on season 12 in July. Her costars Erin Krakow and Johannah Newmarch have shared Mamie's GoFundMe on their social media accounts, asking fans to donate what they can.