MLB's Tucupita Marcano Facing Lifetime Ban For Gambling

Major League Baseball has yet another gambling scandal on its hands -- this time, involving a player accused of betting on his former team's games.

The Wall Street Journal broke the news on Monday ... reporting San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano is currently under investigation for violating the league's gambling policy.

Marcano -- who made his debut back in 2021 -- reportedly gambled on Pirates games while he was on the injured list for the team during the 2023 season.

Marcano is now a member of the Padres, but he has not stepped onto the diamond for San Diego this season ... as he is still recovering from an ACL tear.

MLB and its Players Association have yet to comment on the allegations ... but both sides are hashing out details about the potential punishment, according to the outlet.

The 24-year-old is facing a serious penalty -- a potential lifetime ban from the league -- and he may not be the only one to get the axe.

WSJ is also reporting four other pros could face discipline for betting on baseball while they were in the minor leagues.

This comes on the heels of the Ippei Mizuhara bombshell investigation ... in which the longtime interpreter admitted to stealing millions from Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani to pay off his gambling debts to an illegal sportsbook