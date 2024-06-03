'Star Trek's Zachary Quinto Banned From Restaurant After Alleged Meltdown on Staff

Zachary Quinto allegedly had an epic fit in a Toronto restaurant 'cause he had to wait for a table, and the joint is still waiting for an apology ... enforcing a ban until they get one.

Here's the deal ... the 'Star Trek' actor was name-dropped by an eatery called Manita -- who claimed he was an awful customer to their staff recently ... with ZQ allegedly yelling at workers because he wasn't able to sit down and eat as quickly as he wanted.

They wrote, "Zachary Quinto - an amazing Spock, but a terrible customer." The restaurant went on to claim he made their host cry and the rest of the brunch diner uncomfortable.

Manita also said he could "take your bad vibes somewhere else," and TMZ has learned they 100% mean that ... as sources with direct knowledge tell us he's persona non grata at their establishment until he says sorry, which we're told has yet to come ... and they're waiting.

In terms of what Zach allegedly said ... our sources say he uttered phrases like "You're going to f****ing skip me?" And also firmly pointed out it was his "f***ing birthday."

In fact, we're told by sources there that he was so pissed, he was shaking before he left in a huff. Our sources say he came back a few minutes later and continued to bitch at the manager ... and we're told the notion he made a staffer cry is absolutely correct.

Our sources say Manita has gotten no word from Zachary/his reps about this. Now, should the Vulcan dude want to live long and dine there again someday ... he better apologize ... which we're told would absolutely be accepted. Otherwise, he can beam elsewhere.

Z did post a picture of himself enjoying a birthday dessert to his IG Story, but we're told it was taken at a spot down the street from Manita ... so he found another place to celebrate.