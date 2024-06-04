Giant Venomous Flying Spiders Invading New York, Spreading Up East Coast

Peter Parker's got company ... an invasive species of spider is preparing to invade New York, and these arachnids can fly through the air like Spider-Man! 😬

Folks in New York and New Jersey are bracing for the imminent arrival of the Joro spider, a giant venomous species of 8-legged critters known for their ability to parachute around town. They've been spreading up the eastern seaboard, heading directly for the Northeast.

Get a load of this ... female Joro spiders have leg spans reaching up to 4 inches, and are known to use their silk webs to make balloon shapes that allow them to be carried through the air.

That's an easily identifiable trait, plus they're easy to spot even when not parachuting into your nightmares -- because Joro spiders have bright yellow and grey bodies.

An invasive species of spider with roots in East Asia, the Joro first arrived in North America in 2010 ... when they were spotted in Georgia -- most likely hitching a ride on shipping containers.

Since then they've invaded Florida, the Carolinas, Alabama, Mississippi, Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio and Maryland.

Experts say the northeast climate makes for a perfect home base for Joro spiders ... and it's only a matter of time before they start popping up in NYC and beyond.

City life suits these spiders well ... they've been spotted hanging from telephone poles and street lamps, not unlike the superhero.

More bad news ... they ARE venomous, but experts say they're not lethal to humans and our pets -- as they're more into devouring other spiders and insects.