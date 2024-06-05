Famous Chinese Waterfall Deemed Fake, Water Pumping Pipes Exposed

Yuntai Waterfall, a major tourist attraction in China's Yuntai Mountain Park, might see a decline in visitors ... as a new video making the rounds suggests it's, at least partially, bogus!

The waterfall, which boasts an impressive rating from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and its actual water source, are suddenly under a microscope after drone footage on social media showed a pipe supplying water going over the 1,000-foot falls.

The source of Asia's highest #waterfall is a water pipe?😅 In Xiuwu County, Henan Province, the Yuntai Mountain Scenic Area boasts the "highest waterfall in Asia," the Yuntai Mountain Waterfall, with a staggering drop of 314 meters.

A man discovered with a #drone on Tuesday that… pic.twitter.com/m4EJ7rjQz7 — Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) June 4, 2024 @shanghaidaily

Check it out ... you can see water, clear as day, gushing out of pipes located in between rocks -- and it's obviously feeding what most believed was a natural attraction.

Yuntai Mountain Park officials have since confirmed the falls aren't entirely natural, explaining they give it an extra boost during the dry season.

Yet, they promised the waterfall would be in its "most perfect and natural form" this summer.

While the news has left many tourists stunned, others have defended the use of pipes ... noting they don't care where the water comes from as long as it's impressive to the eye.

This isn't the first time a Chinese waterfall has needed some assistance. Back in 2004, a dam was famously built to help keep the Huangguoshu Waterfall -- located in the Guizhou province -- flowing for tourists.

Like the Yuntai Falls, Huangguoshu's torrent suffered dry seasons due to the region's monsoon climate -- meaning the area is hit with both very rainy AND very dry weather.