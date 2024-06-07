Clayton English Says Black Officers Racially Profile, 'More Blue Than Black'

Play video content TMZ.com

Comedian Clayton English is thanking Tyler Perry for putting a brighter spotlight on his racial profiling lawsuit ... and says his run-in with airport cops has him thinking some Black cops absolutely discriminate against Black citizens.

The comedic actor filed suit against the Clayton County Police Department -- along with fellow comedian Eric André -- for separate incidents of alleged racial profiling they experienced at Atlanta's Harstfield-Jackson Airport.

English says he was walking down the jet bridge to board a flight -- having already gone through security and getting his ticket scanned -- when officers stopped him and hit him with a barrage of questions.

Clayton says he remembers the incident so vividly because of the officers' races -- a tall Asian man and a short Black man ... a situation English jokingly refers to as a "reverse 'Rush Hour.'" Shout out to Jackie Chan and Chris Rock.

They asked to search his bag, and Clayton complied ... and although he was not arrested, Clayton says the interaction left him completely confused.

Later, when he saw Eric posting about his own encounter, he reached out -- and, they decided to do something about it -- hence the lawsuit.

When asked if he found it surprising a Black officer profiled him in such a way, Clayton says he wasn't -- he suggested some cops are hardwired for prejudice, claiming they're "more blue than Black."

That said, Clayton doesn't know if it was just racial profiling ... adding he thinks the cops were really looking for rich travelers from whom they could seize cash in a civil asset forfeiture.

Play video content 4/21/21 BACKGRID

Tyler spoke out about the lawsuit in an op-ed Thursday ... and, listen to the end of the clip to hear Clayton explain how the mogul got involved.