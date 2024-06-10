'Too Hot to Handle' Carly Lawrence Files to Divorce 'Love Island' Bennett Sipes

Carly Lawrence -- famous for appearing in the Netflix reality dating series "Too Hot To Handle" -- is pulling the plug on her marriage ... because she just filed for divorce.

The reality TV star beelined it to court Monday and filed for a dissolution of marriage from her husband -- "Love Island USA" star Bennett Sipes -- after 2 years of marriage.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Carly is listing Friday as the date of separation ... and she's going with the boilerplate "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

Carly and Bennett tied the knot May 20, 2022 ... and they did not have any children together.

Unclear if Carly and Bennett had a prenuptial agreement ... but in the docs she says she wants to terminate the court's ability to award either of them spousal support.

There appear to be some signs of a rift ... it's been a while since Carly's posted Bennett on her Instagram, and she doesn't appear to be wearing a wedding ring in any recent posts.

Carly and Bennett both appeared on the second season of their respective reality shows and were dating fellow contestants before getting together and getting hitched.