Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

'Too Hot to Handle' Carly Lawrence Files to Divorce 'Love Island' Bennett Sipes

'Too Hot To Handle' Carly Lawrence Files For Divorce ... Splitsville w/ 'Love Island' Hubby

Bennett Sipes and Carly Lawrence

Carly Lawrence -- famous for appearing in the Netflix reality dating series "Too Hot To Handle" -- is pulling the plug on her marriage ... because she just filed for divorce.

The reality TV star beelined it to court Monday and filed for a dissolution of marriage from her husband -- "Love Island USA" star Bennett Sipes -- after 2 years of marriage.

Carly Lawrence Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Carly Lawrence Hot Shots Launch Gallery

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Carly is listing Friday as the date of separation ... and she's going with the boilerplate "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

Carly and Bennett tied the knot May 20, 2022 ... and they did not have any children together.

Carly Lawrence and Bennett Sipes Together
Launch Gallery
Carly Lawrence & Bennett Sipes Happier Times Launch Gallery

Unclear if Carly and Bennett had a prenuptial agreement ... but in the docs she says she wants to terminate the court's ability to award either of them spousal support.

There appear to be some signs of a rift ... it's been a while since Carly's posted Bennett on her Instagram, and she doesn't appear to be wearing a wedding ring in any recent posts.

Carly and Bennett both appeared on the second season of their respective reality shows and were dating fellow contestants before getting together and getting hitched.

Now, it appears Carly truly was too hot to handle.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later