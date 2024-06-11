Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Jon Rahm Withdraws From U.S. Open Over Infected Sore On Foot

Jon Rahm will have to wait at least one more year to try to become a two-time U.S. Open champion ... the golf star just withdrew from this weekend's major -- because of a gnarly sore on his foot.

The 29-year-old showed up to Pinehurst this week and tried to play through the pain after a cut in between his toes developed an infection ... but on Tuesday, he told his fans he simply couldn't perform on the course with it.

Rahm had been walking around the venue with a flip flop and a bandage to try to expedite his recovery ... although he said on X that after consulting with doctors, he'll now head home to get better instead of attempting to tee it up this weekend.

"To say I'm disappointed is a massive understatement!" Rahm wrote. "I wish all my peers the best of luck and want to thank all of the USGA staff, volunteers and community of Pinehurst for hosting and putting on what I’m sure will be an amazing championship!"

Rahm last won the U.S. Open in 2021 ... and had some of the best odds of winning this week's iteration.

Unclear when we'll see the Spaniard back on a green next ... but he wrote on his X page that "hopefully" it'll be "sooner than later!"

