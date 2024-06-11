Max Verstappen Supports GF Kelly Piquet After Addressing 'False Accusations'

Formula One superstar Max Verstappen is standing by his girlfriend after she was forced to address "false accusations" spreading online ... defending Kelly Piquet and calling on the unnecessary hate to come to a screeching halt.

Piquet -- who started dating the Red Bull driver in 2020 -- released a lengthy statement on Tuesday ... breaking her silence on all the rumors on TikTok and Instagram that paint her out to be a pretty terrible person.

While the negativity has piled on recently, Kelly says it's something she's had to deal with for much longer ... but the accusations coming to light over the past few months have been straight-up defamation -- and those close to her know the truth.

"For over 3 years I've been navigating a very strange and upsetting wave of accusations, rumours, fabricated situations, fake testimonials, photoshopped screenshots ... you name it. All the while staying silent and not playing into these ridiculous claims."

"I am far from perfect," she added, "but I do take pride in my values, morals and manners. Let that be clear."

Piquet also addressed the toll the rumors have taken on her ... saying the whole ordeal has affected her and her loved ones deeply. She also sent a message to the people behind the claims ... saying she hopes they take a second to reflect on their actions.

The back-to-back champ was quick to have his lady's back ... commenting under her post with a heartfelt message.

"This has to stop," Max said. "These false accusations by certain individuals on Instagram and TikTok are insane and ridiculous at the same time. Hate has no place in this world."