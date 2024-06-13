'Bernie Mac Show' Star Camille Winbush Reveals Why She Joined OnlyFans

Camille Winbush is far from the little girl who played Bernie Mac's daughter -- something her OnlyFans followers know all too well -- and now she's clapping back at folks shading her new gig.

Ironically, the former 'Bernie Mac Show' star admitted the trolls hit the nail on the head with at least one assumption -- she tells Comedy Hype, "When people say, 'Oh, those Bernie Mac checks must have dried up,' I'm like, 'From a job 20 years ago when I was a 12-year-old? Yeah.' Like, duh."

Camille said her residuals still trickle in, but they're not exactly booming, and certainly aren't enough to make a living ... hence, why she started her OF page in 2021.

CW explained, "If I can find a way to make enough to buy a home from the comfort and safety of my own living room, why wouldn't I do that?"

Camille wasn't holding back her frustration ... making it crystal clear people have no business judging her career moves, especially when they're clueless about the acting industry.

She's definitely got her clapbacks on repeat -- 'cause just last year, she passionately defended herself and her 'Mac Show' costar Dee Dee Davis -- who also has an OF.

In an X post, Camille put things into perspective ... saying if the worst that strangers can say about her is she took some sexy pics and made a couple mil in less than 2 years, then she's doing just fine in today's society.