Married Texas Couple ID'd as Ones Electrocuted in Hot Tub, Husband Dies

The two people who were electrocuted at a Mexican resort hot tub have now been identified -- and sadly, one of them has died as a result of the incident ... so say local officials.

According to the attorney general's office for the state of Sonora ... the individuals who were shocked while in the jacuzzi at a hotel in Puerto Peñasco are actually a married American couple from El Paso, TX ... and their names are Jorge Guillen and Lizzette Zambrano.

Play video content

Per local authorities, Jorge died as a result of an electrical discharge that went off while they were both in the water ... and Lizzette is said to be in critical condition at a hospital.

In terms of what led up to this, the Sonora attorney general's office says they're investigating the cause of the zap -- but per reports, witnesses claim a woman attempted to enter the hot tub Tuesday evening when she saw Jorge and Lizzette nonresponsive in the tub.

Play video content TMZ Studios

When the woman tried getting into the hot tub herself, she was shocked ... and started calling for help -- which led to the chaotic scene captured in the aftermath of this tragedy.

Jorge and Lizzette's family have started a GoFundMe for Jorge and Lizzette -- and as of Thursday, it's raised more than $25,000. The family says this of Jorge ... "Jorge had a heart of gold and was always there for family and friends. The love they shared was one for ages. We are asking for your help to bring him home & help with medical expenses for her."