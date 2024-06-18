NYPD Arrests Florida Man for Throwing Chair Off High-Rise, Caught on Video

Play video content Storyful

Morgan Wallen isn't the only person facing criminal charges for throwing chairs off buildings ... 'cause a guy in New York is accused of doing the same thing, which was caught on video.

Video of a wooden chair being thrown off a New York City high rise last week is making the rounds on social media -- and for good reason ... it's absolutely terrifying, and it wasn't the only thing this man allegedly chucked off the side.

The NYPD tells us they arrested a 33-year-old man from South Florida for allegedly throwing a chair from the 20th floor of a tall building in midtown Manhattan -- in addition to other pieces of furniture, which cops say he started chucking from a terrace.

Some of the other furniture items cops claim he hurled ... tables and benches, as well as what appear to be panels of some sort -- the latter of which were filmed fluttering down too.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported following the incident ... and now, the man who was taken into custody is facing a slew of charges, including 3rd-degree burglary, 1st-degree reckless endangerment, 3rd-degree criminal mischief and 2nd-degree criminal trespassing.

This incident comes 2 months after Morgan was arrested for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct after witnesses claimed he drunkenly threw a chair off the rooftop of Chief's, a six-story bar in Nashville.

The country crooner later addressed his arrest, apologizing for his behavior ... and saying he'd made amends.

