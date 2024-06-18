NYPD Arrests Florida Man for Throwing Chair Off High-Rise, Caught on Video
Morgan Wallen isn't the only person facing criminal charges for throwing chairs off buildings ... 'cause a guy in New York is accused of doing the same thing, which was caught on video.
Video of a wooden chair being thrown off a New York City high rise last week is making the rounds on social media -- and for good reason ... it's absolutely terrifying, and it wasn't the only thing this man allegedly chucked off the side.
The NYPD tells us they arrested a 33-year-old man from South Florida for allegedly throwing a chair from the 20th floor of a tall building in midtown Manhattan -- in addition to other pieces of furniture, which cops say he started chucking from a terrace.
Some of the other furniture items cops claim he hurled ... tables and benches, as well as what appear to be panels of some sort -- the latter of which were filmed fluttering down too.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported following the incident ... and now, the man who was taken into custody is facing a slew of charges, including 3rd-degree burglary, 1st-degree reckless endangerment, 3rd-degree criminal mischief and 2nd-degree criminal trespassing.
This incident comes 2 months after Morgan was arrested for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct after witnesses claimed he drunkenly threw a chair off the rooftop of Chief's, a six-story bar in Nashville.
The country crooner later addressed his arrest, apologizing for his behavior ... and saying he'd made amends.
No word on whether this Florida man has done the same ... either way, look out below.