Carol Burnett Honored in Star-Studded Hollywood Handprint Ceremony

Carol Burnett's a living legend who's going to live on forever ... 'cause she got the cement treatment at TCL Chinese Theater while some of Hollywood's biggest stars looked on.

The actress-comedian dipped her hands and feet into wet cement outside the Hollywood landmark Thursday ... an honor only bestowed upon H'wood's brightest stars -- and, ya gotta see everyone who attended.

Of course, there's Carol -- who looks great for 91 BTW -- with her hands down in the muck, big grin on her face, but also in attendance are Bob Odenkirk, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Bill Hader, Maya Rudolph, and one of the few people perhaps more famous than even Burnett ... Dick Van Dyke.

Several of Burnett's costars spoke at the event including Odenkirk and Dern ... while Jimmy Kimmel walked over from his studio across the street to honor Carol with a touching speech.

Believe it or not ... Carol's still a little shocked at all this hoopla despite her decades as one of the biggest bold-faced names in Hollywood -- telling Entertainment Tonight receiving the honor was "bizarre."

There's no doubt Burnett's earned it ... she's lit up stages since the mid-1950s -- becoming the first woman to host her own variety show "The Carol Burnett Show."

And, that's just the tip of the iceberg ... Carol's also starred in "Better Call Saul," "Annie," "All My Children," "Mama's Family," "Toy Story 4," and "Palm Royale" which just finished its first season.

Carol's only an Oscar away from full-blown EGOT status -- a tall task for any actor, but if anyone can manage the feat in their 90s, it's gotta be her.