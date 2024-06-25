Dave Matthews Band Alum Boyd Tinsley Arrested for DUI, Cop Interaction on Video

Boyd Tinsley is facing new legal woes -- 'cause the famous violinist was arrested for DUI after allegedly having a run-in with another car ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us the Dave Matthews Band alum was busted Monday in Rio, VA after officers responded to a 2-vehicle crash. We're told cuffs were slapped on Boyd after about 20 minutes ... this after cops say they suspected he was driving under the influence.

Obviously, the narrative's a bit murky -- but we've got video of Tinsley interacting with police on the scene, and have more of an understanding of what might've happened here.

Eyewitnesses say Boyd allegedly hit a Corvette with his Escalade ... with the 2 drivers pulling over to assess the damage. However, we're told when the other driver peeped BT's state of mind ... they thought something was off and called police to be safe -- you know the rest.

According to records obtained by TMZ ... Boyd was booked around 9:30 PM and was released about an hour later after posting bond.

This run-in comes 4 months after Boyd was hit with a lawsuit related to allegations from a 2018 suit in which former Crystal Garden bandmate James Frost-Winn claimed BT sexually harassed him. DMB announced Boyd was no longer in the group amid the allegations.

Boyd denied the allegations from the 2018 suit and said he planned to defend himself in court ... but later reached an out-of-court settlement with James in June 2019. The drama resurfaced in February, when Boyd was sued again for breaching a mutual non-disparagement clause in the settlement over his social media activity.