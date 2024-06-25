Oprah Recalls Feeling 'Too Fat' To Attend Don Johnson's Christmas Party

Play video content The Jamie Kern Lima Show

Oprah Winfrey says she once didn't go to a star-studded Christmas party because she felt "too fat" to show face.

The media mogul opened up about her health journey on Tuesday's inaugural episode of the "The Jamie Kern Lima Show" ... recalling times she felt held back by public perception of her weight.

Oprah says in 1988, she was invited to Don Johnson's Christmas party ... a big deal for her at the time, considering he was starring on the hit TV show "Miami Vice."

She says the invitation came right as she was regaining a bunch of weight she had lost using a liquid diet ... and at 157 pounds, she felt "too fat" to go and mingle.

Oprah had lost 67 pounds and made a big deal about it on her show ... famously wheeling in a wagon full of fat to illustrate how much weight she shredded.

But she says once she went back to eating solid foods the weight came back, and fast.

O says she gained 10 pounds in a week in 1988 and by December, she was too ashamed to be seen at Hollywood events ... like Don's holiday party.