Emma Roberts Says Women Face More Nepo Baby Criticism, Points to George Clooney

Emma Roberts is weighing in on the nepo baby debate ... saying women face the criticism more than men do -- and pointing to one of Hollywood's biggest stars to make her point.

The actress sat down for a conversation about her famous family on the podcast "Table for Two" released Tuesday ... and she says she thinks the controversy's unfair -- especially for the women with A-list family trees.

Play video content Table For Two

Roberts -- her dad Eric's an actor and aunt is freaking Julia Roberts -- says she feels young ladies get attacked more than young men for their nepo baby status ... just take George Clooney, she says.

Emma says, "I always joke, 'Why is no one calling out George Clooney for being a nepo baby? [His aunt] Rosemary Clooney was an icon.'"

Yep, even one of H'wood's best and brightest fell off the nepo baby tree ... George's aunt was a singer and actress who appeared alongside Bing Crosby in "White Christmas." She and George even acted in an episode of "ER" together back in the day.

Emma's not throwing shade at George here FWIW ... adding she doesn't think anyone should catch flak for chasing their dreams. She's just pointing to the lack of conversation around guys like him as evidence of sexism around the topic.

BTW, Emma also explains in the interview that loved ones in the business don't always work out as planned ... 'cause while cozy friendships may lead to roles, a producer with a grudge against celeb kin can be an instant disqualifier.