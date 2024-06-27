'Rust' Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Claims Prosecutors Hid Exculpatory Evidence

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer for "Rust," claims prosecutors in New Mexico buried information that would have helped her prove the gun in the fatal shooting might have fired without Alec Baldwin pulling the trigger.

According to new legal docs, filed Thursday and obtained by TMZ, Gutierrez-Reed claims the prosecutors were sitting on exculpatory evidence during her recent manslaughter trial, which resulted in a conviction, and an 18-month prison sentence for her.

In the docs, Hannah's attorney, Jason Bowles, claims prosecutors buried a report showing the gun had “unexplained” alterations to the trigger that were unlikely the result of the FBI's trigger testing, and did not appear to be original manufacturing marks.

Hannah claims the gun went off on its own ... and the report her legal team is talking about was brought up as part of Alec's pretrial proceedings.

Of course, Alec has always insisted he did not pull the trigger on the gun that shot and killed Halyna Hutchins on set.

Hannah claims this evidence would have helped prove she wasn't legally responsible for Halyna's death ... she says the prosecution "withheld bombshell exculpatory evidence that it had a constitutional obligation to disclose and that would have resulted in a fundamentally different trial and likely a different outcome."

