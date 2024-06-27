Sinkhole Swallows Part of Illinois Soccer Field, Crazy Video
CRAZY SINKHOLE SWALLOWS UP PART OF SOCCER FIELD!!!
The moment a massive sinkhole gobbled up part of an Illinois soccer park has been caught on surveillance camera -- and it's jaw-dropping, to say the least.
Check this out -- a light pole was dramatically sucked into the ground at Gordon Moore Park Wednesday ... leaving behind a gaping hole at least 100 feet wide and 50 feet deep.
The scene was straight out of a disaster movie ... with plumes of smoke swirling into the sky as the ground crumbled beneath.
Other mind-blowing drone footage captures a birds-eye view of the aftermath ... truly showcasing the colossal size of the sinkhole.
The sinkhole was credited to an underground mine collapse -- and Alton Parks and Recreation Director Michael Haynes called the situation an anomaly, noting those mines have been there for decades without issue.
All scheduled park events have been canceled while the sinkhole incident is investigated.