Sinkhole Swallows Part of Illinois Soccer Field, Crazy Video

The moment a massive sinkhole gobbled up part of an Illinois soccer park has been caught on surveillance camera -- and it's jaw-dropping, to say the least.

Check this out -- a light pole was dramatically sucked into the ground at Gordon Moore Park Wednesday ... leaving behind a gaping hole at least 100 feet wide and 50 feet deep.

The scene was straight out of a disaster movie ... with plumes of smoke swirling into the sky as the ground crumbled beneath.

Other mind-blowing drone footage captures a birds-eye view of the aftermath ... truly showcasing the colossal size of the sinkhole.

The sinkhole was credited to an underground mine collapse -- and Alton Parks and Recreation Director Michael Haynes called the situation an anomaly, noting those mines have been there for decades without issue.