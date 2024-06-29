New York Police Fatally Shoot Apparently Armed Teen: Video

Play video content

A 13-year-old boy apparently brandishing a gun was shot to death by police in New York – and the violence was all caught on video.

The footage opened with three cops running down a street after the teen in the upstate city of Utica on Friday night.

The officers caught up to the boy and wrestled him to the ground in a residential area. A cop can be seen standing over the boy outside a house and punching him as he lay on the front lawn. There was a brief scuffle before one of the officers fired a bullet into the youth.

As the chaos unfolded, neighbors were outside their homes filming the incident with their cell phone cameras. You can hear them react in horror after the shot was fired. One person screamed, "Oh my god! Yo! He just shot him!"

The teen was rushed to a hospital, where he died from his wound.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Utica PD officials said officers stopped two juveniles as part of an investigation. But the 13-year-old fled on foot and the cops chased him while he appeared to pull out a gun, according to police.

This led to the confrontation in which the officer discharged his weapon, killing the boy.