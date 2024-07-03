Travis Kelce Says Onstage Performance With Taylor Swift Was His Idea

Play video content New Heights / Wave Sports + Entertainment

Travis Kelce just opened up about his recent surprise appearance onstage with Taylor Swift ... and he revealed the whole thing was initially his idea!!

The Kansas City Chiefs star told his brother, Jason, on this week's episode of "New Heights" that at first, he wanted to ride a bike during the "1989" portion of one of the popstar's "Eras" tour shows.

But, after some concerns over the big football player accidentally running into other backup dancers -- Swift suggested a pivot ... a part in the 'Tortured Poets Department' section of her set.

The two put the plan in place just prior to her shows in London last month ... and executed it all perfectly on June 23.

As you've seen by now, just before Swift crooned "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" -- Kelce helped bring the singer back to life ... all while decked out in a tuxedo. He went on to tell Jason the experience was "awesome."

"It was a blast, man," the tight end said. "I had so much fun. It was an honor being onstage."

Travis, though, did say he had a little bit of nerves while in front of the packed stadium with his boo ... explaining he was worried sick about dropping Swift as he carried her to the onstage sofa.

"Listen," he told Jason, "the one thing I told myself is: 'Do not drop the baby. Do not drop this -- do not drop Taylor on your way over to this damn couch.'"

But Kelce made it through it all unscathed ... and Jason couldn't have been more proud, telling his little bro, "You guys killed it."