Hollywood Celebrates Fourth of July 2024

It's finally the Fourth of July, which means summer is in full swing and your favorite celebrities are making the most of the good weather.

The sun was certainly out on Thursday ... with countless celebrities taking to social media to document their festive plans for America's birthday. Check it out ... many celebs kicked off the day by sharing patriotic throwbacks ... it was a Thursday, after all.

For instance, Cindy Crawford shared a steamy pic from her supermodel days, in which she rocked a red, white and blue bikini on the beach. She proudly captioned the upload ... "Born in the USA."

Lisa Rinna followed suit, sharing her own USA-inspired bikini from the good ol' days. She encouraged her fans to get out and enjoy a hot dog ... a callback to one of her more memorable moments on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

It was Katy Perry, however, who really stole the spotlight on the 4th ... as she posted a pic of herself in a barely there bedazzled top -- which boasted the American flag's colors, of course.