Mike Rowe Says Lack of Patriotism Inspired New Doc 'Something to Stand For'

Mike Rowe's drumming up support for his new movie "Something to Stand For," urging Americans to rally around at least one thing -- feeling grateful for one great moment in our history.

We caught up with Mike on "TMZ Live" ... and he revealed the inspiration for his doc/movie came from witnessing how deeply divided Americans are during this election year.

He tells us he's hoping people can come together, especially on the 4th of July, to cut the country some slack and celebrate its progress.

Mike says he didn't write up the film with any specific political party in mind -- he's writing for people on both sides of the aisle who, as he puts it, if you sit down with them over a beer, still see themselves first and foremost as Americans.

Bottom line ... according to Mike, if we're going to navigate our way out of this current mess and uncertain future ... a little bit of patriotism wouldn't hurt!

