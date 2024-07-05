New Video: Danny Trejo Throws Punch and Chair After Water Balloon Attack

In New Vid Of Assault At 4th Of July Parade

Danny Trejo's Fourth of July brawl was crazier than we originally thought – as TMZ obtained new video, showing the actor throwing the first punch – and a chair -- after getting provoked.

As we reported Thursday, Danny got into a heated battle with some locals at the Sunland-Tujunga, California parade to celebrate America's Independence Day.

But, check out this fresh footage ... which brings the entire incident into focus and shines a bright light on what triggered Danny. It opens with Danny sitting shotgun in a convertible when someone on the street pelts him with a water balloon.

Furious, Danny jumped out of the car and stomped up to a group of people in tents on a sidewalk, zeroing in on the suspected culprit. Suddenly, Danny punched the individual, causing water to splash everywhere and a melee to ensue.

During the fracas, Danny was knocked down, but he got right back up and grabbed a chair, tossing it into the mob. The fight eventually broke up as Danny retreated into the street with some friends.

But then, someone threw another water balloon at Danny, showering his head with H2O. Danny's posse held him back so he wouldn't start throwing left hooks again.

Meanwhile, cops were called to the scene and dispersed the crowd without arresting anyone.

That was good news for Danny, who announced some bad news last week when he posted on Instagram that his beloved chihuahua, Dixie, had died.