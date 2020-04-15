Danny Trejo Donates Hundreds of Meals to L.A. Hospital Workers

Exclusive

Danny Trejo is using his machete for good ... to chop up some carnitas from his famous Mexican joint to feed L.A.'s frontline workers.

We're told the action star hit up USC Verdugo Hills Hospital in L.A. Wednesday, just before lunchtime, and served HUNDREDS of free bowls to hospital workers working to treat patients battling with COVID-19 and various other illnesses.

As you know ... Danny owns Trejo's Tacos, a popular joint with several locations across L.A. Staff at his location on the westside prepped the bowls filled with carnitas, chicken, steak asada and brisket. WHERE'S A DROOLING EMOJI WHEN YOU NEED IT?!?

This is not the first time Danny's gone to bat for L.A.'s healthcare workers. He kicked off the week doing exactly that ... serving up hundreds of bowls for doctors, nurses, administrators and custodians working at Cedars-Sinai in L.A.

Helluva way to give back during a nationwide medical and economic crisis. As we first reported ... Steven Spielberg's production company earlier this month fed a bunch of frontline ER heroes working at a Burbank hospital.