Celebrities Grilling ... Sizzling Stars!

We've been busy marinating Hollywood's finest folks and by the looks of what's goin' down on their grills ... your eyes are about to be pleasantly full! The holiday weekend ain't over yet ... so grab another plate and meat your maker!

It's burgers for the ballers, Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman who doubled up on the meat and patties ... you already know where to find Ramona Singer: heatin' up at her South Hampton home and feast your eyes on Harry Jowsey's perfectly charred wieners!