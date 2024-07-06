'Great British Baking Show' Contestant Dawn Hollyoak Dead at 61

'Great British Baking Show' 2022 contestant Dawn Hollyoak has died at the age of 61.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Dawn's death was announced on her Instagram page on Friday, July 5.

Dawn hailed from Bedfordshire and was an IT manager before she joined the show ... and appeared on seven episodes.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Hollyoak earned high praise from the judges before being eliminated during Halloween Week on episode 6.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Fellow season 10 contestant on the Netflix series Carole Edwards commented, “I will miss my friend terribly, a beautiful and talented lady inside and out, fly high my friend, life just won’t be the same without you,” she wrote. “Sending all my love to the family. Xx.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

And Judge Paul Hollywood wrote, “I’m so sorry to hear that, send my love to the family a lovely lady x.”

Dawn was 61.