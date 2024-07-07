Tai Emery Says She's NOT Planning To Flash Boobs After BKFC Fight, But No Promises

Play video content TMZSports.com

Fight fans, if you're holding out hope for a Tai Emery ta-ta flash following her upcoming BKFC scrap -- a la 2022 when she exposed her breasts in the ring after a win -- we have some unfortunate news.

It ain't happenin' this time around!

TMZ Sports spoke with the veteran fighter ahead of her bare-knuckle bout with Charisa Sigala at Super Rizin 3 -- a BKFC/Rizin partnership going down July 28 at Saitama Super Arena -- when we asked the question on the minds of many.

To flash or not to flash?!

Of course, it was only a few years back during her BKFC debut (September '22) ... when Tai shocked the combat sports world after KO'ing Rung-Arun Khunchai with a sweet uppercut/hook combo. Then things got really interesting -- Tai jumped up on the ropes, pulled up her sports bra, and flashed the (stunned) crowd!

Play video content BKFC

So, will she do it?! We asked her, and it's not likely 'cause the event's taking place in East Asia, and the stunt might not be appreciated as much as if it were stateside.

"It's Japan. It's Japan. I'd like to say that I can keep myself under control, and I have been after every single workout, just putting my hand on my heart and pointing to the sky, so let's hope that can work, or else I'll be back sidelined for another two years."

Some people around the company weren't thrilled with Emery after the flash ... though it was big for her pocketbook. Tai's OnlyFans exploded shortly after.

And, for the fans who are bummed they won't get a show after the show, Emery had a message.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I think they're gonna need to wait and start screaming to get me that debut in America because we all know this is the land of the free. We know that I can be pourin' some beer on these t*****s in America."

"But in Japan, we know, uh, I have been giving a memo where I've even practiced and got down the Japanese lines just to say like, 'No, I promise that I won't be naughty.'"