BKFC's Tai Emery Says She Might Flash Boobs Again, Despite Possible Fine

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship star Tai Emery is giving fans two big reasons to check out her fight ... telling TMZ Sports she might show her boobs in the ring again -- even if it means she gets fined!!

Emery -- whose OnlyFans page exploded in popularity when she went viral for flashing the crowd following her impressive BKFC debut -- spoke with TMZ Sports ahead of her next fight against Po Denman in Thailand ... and she says there's a chance she frees the nipple again on Saturday.

"If there's gonna be salute of t***ies back to me, guess what, guys -- you will just enable me to just flash even more," she says.

Emery, who charges $10 a month for fans to access her content, saw a 6,150% increase in revenue after pulling the stunt the first time ... but claims she was told she will be punished if it happens in Thailand.

"I will be in trouble," Emery said. "I will be fined. The last I heard was half a million to a million baht (Thailand currency), so I don't know what that conversion is in U.S. dollars, but yeah, I have 100% been warned and told it's a no-no."

FYI -- 500,000 baht equals about $14,405 ... so it's nothing to scoff at. But, Emery says she ain't making any promises.

"It's fine, but I can't control myself in moments like that. Everything else just takes over."

Despite the newfound attention, Emery, who has a modeling background, says she's always going to be herself ... and is focused on the task at hand, defeating Denman.

"This is something anyone's career has been building to ... and I really truly believe my personality and my talents and athleticism," Tai said." Like this is the fit for me."