Logan Paul, KSI's Prime Hydration Sign Kevin Durant To Endorsement Deal

If Red Bull gives you wings, Logan Paul and KSI's Prime Hydration is a rocket ship ... and the brand has literally (and figuratively) made its biggest move yet -- signing NBA great and future first-ballot Hall of Famer Kevin Durant to a sponsorship deal that'll see the seven-footer get his very own drink!

KD joins an already super impressive list of Prime partners ... including Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Judge, Tyreek Hill, and Israel Adesanya, among other stars from baseball, football, soccer, boxing and MMA.

“What the PRIME team has built in such a short time is incredible, and I’m as excited about the growth of their business as I am about the product,” Durant said of the partnership, adding, “I’m looking forward to working together.”

And, it seems Paul and KSI are equally excited to work with the 2x NBA champion ... and one of the most potent offensive weapons in basketball history.

“To sum up why we’ve chosen KD as our latest PRIME Athlete, just take a look at his stats. It’s clear why fans deem him one of the greatest basketball players in the game,” the Prime co-founders said in a statement.

“In addition to his impressive on court abilities, KD is an exceptional role model for young athletes. We’re incredibly happy to welcome KD to the PRIME team!”

FYI, KSI and Logan launched Prime in 2022, and as of the end of 2023, had already sold north of $1.2 BILLION in product.

As part of the announcement, the drink giant also shared an image of a new, Olympic-themed Prime bottle bearing Durant's name. The label features the Team USA basketball colors.

The timing of the announcement makes a lot of sense. KD, playing in his 4th Olympics, will tip off with the rest of his USA basketball teammates (like LeBron James and Steph Curry) later this month in Paris.