Soccer Star Alvaro Morata Injured By Security Guard During Pitch Invader Chaos

Spain might be without its captain for the Euro 2024 championship game ... as Alvaro Morata was injured after a field invader created chaos on the pitch following the country's Tuesday victory over France.

The wild scene happened just after the final whistle blew on Spain's 2-1 win ... when a spectator from the crowd ran onto the field to join the Spanish national team's postgame celebration.

This can't keep happening. It's a disgrace, UEFA need to control it so much better. Somebody will get seriously hurt. 🤦‍♂️ #Euro2024 #Morata

You can see in footage from the stadium, as the man ran through the festivities ... security moved quickly to apprehend the individual and remove him from the action.

But, when one of the guards rushed in a little too hastily, they slipped and fell into the leg of Morata -- who immediately began wincing in pain.

Alvaro tried to walk off the injury ... but it was clear, he was hurt.

Spain's coach, Luis de la Fuente, said following the game they'll have to "wait and see tomorrow" how Alvaro feels to determine his availability for Sunday's tournament finale against either England or the Netherlands.

"We believe it's nothing," he said. "It hurts, but we think it's nothing."

