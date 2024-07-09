Twins' Joe Ryan Caught Powdering Nuts On Camera

Play video content Courtesy of MLB

Minnesota Twins star Joe Ryan's crotch must've been on fire during Monday's game ... 'cause the pitcher couldn't help but douse his balls in baby powder right in the middle of the dugout -- and it was all caught on camera!!

The hilarious blooper went down during the top of the 7th inning of the Twins' road matchup against the Chicago White Sox ... when the broadcast followed Carlos Correa back to the bench after hitting a home run.

The intention was to capture CC celebrating with his teammates ... but as an added bonus of sorts, the shot went on just a bit too long -- and showed Ryan casually tugging on his waistband and unloading a bunch of powder on his privates as he had a quick chat with the shortstop.

Ya can't really blame the guy -- after all, it was a pretty hot and humid day in the Windy City ... so we can only imagine what kinda mess was going down below the belt for Ryan, even though he wasn't playing in Monday's contest.