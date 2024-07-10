Horrifying Video Appears to Show Yazmeen Williams' Body Dragged in Sleeping Bag

New footage seemingly showing a sleeping bag containing the dead body of Yazmeen Williams has surfaced ... and, it shows how callously at least one person treated her remains.

EXCLUSIVE:

Security video shows a man in a motorized wheelchair dragging what appears to be the same sleeping bag 31 yr old Yazmeen Williams' body was found in@CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/LVVblnFAdy — Alice Gainer (@GainerTV) July 9, 2024 @GainerTV

The horrifying clip shows an individual on a motorized scooter dragging what appears to be a large sleeping bag behind him on the street. According to CBS New York ... it's still unclear if it's the same sleeping bag with Williams' body in it, but they do look alike.

Authorities are sharing new information about the human remains found in a sleeping bag that had been left on a Manhattan sidewalk for trash pickup a few days ago.



They say the body found in a sleeping bag, which was also bagged, on East 27th Street, is that of a 31-year-old… pic.twitter.com/7Rjh7RFQAK — Crime In NYC (@CrimeInNYC) July 8, 2024 @CrimeInNYC

As previously reported, the sleeping bag itself was discovered tied to a dolly cart.

Residents nearby notified cops about the bag -- which had apparently been placed on the street for trash pickup -- and a man named Chad Irish was later arrested.

He's been charged with murder in the second degree, concealment of a human corpse and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Several neighbors told CBS News Yazmen may have been living with Irish leading up to the crime.