Horrifying Video Appears to Show Yazmeen Williams' Body Dragged in Sleeping Bag

Dead Woman in Sleeping Bag Dragged Behind Motorized Scooter ... Shocking Surveillance Vid

New footage seemingly showing a sleeping bag containing the dead body of Yazmeen Williams has surfaced ... and, it shows how callously at least one person treated her remains.

The horrifying clip shows an individual on a motorized scooter dragging what appears to be a large sleeping bag behind him on the street. According to CBS New York ... it's still unclear if it's the same sleeping bag with Williams' body in it, but they do look alike.

As previously reported, the sleeping bag itself was discovered tied to a dolly cart.

chad irish mug shot

Residents nearby notified cops about the bag -- which had apparently been placed on the street for trash pickup -- and a man named Chad Irish was later arrested.

He's been charged with murder in the second degree, concealment of a human corpse and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

INVESTIGATING THE INEXPLICABLE

Several neighbors told CBS News Yazmen may have been living with Irish leading up to the crime.

Police say Yazmeen was shot in the head. She was just 31 years old.

