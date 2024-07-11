Common, Pete Rock Perform with The Roots, Posdnuos, Bilal on 'Tonight Show'

Common and Pete Rock brought their Fat Joe-endorsed album to the spotlight last night on 'The Tonight Show' ... bringing classic hip hop to the forefront!!!

The 2 hip hop vets performed their new track “When The Sun Shines Again” and were joined by their Soulquarian and Native Tongue brothers The Roots, Bilal and Posdnuos of De La Soul ... a throwback to the good ol' days when J Dilla was a living legend!!!

We just spoke to Fat Joe this week and he gave Comm and Pete’s “The Auditorium Vol. 1.” a glowing review and fans will be able to hear for themselves when it drops Friday!!!