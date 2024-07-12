Georgia Woman Suffers Horrible Injuries After Attack from Deadly Spiders

A Georgia woman's recovering after an attack by a group of deadly spiders landed her in the hospital ... and, while she's out of immediate danger, she says she may never be the same.

Jessica Rogue -- a single mom to three daughters just outside Athens, Georgia -- came across several brown recluse spiders while cleaning out a shed in her home ... sweeping away the webs when she says she felt a bite near her eye.

Within 24 hours, Jessica needed to be rushed to the hospital after her face, arms and throat swelled up and a rash spread across her body ... and shocking photos show just how much the bites affected her.

Check out the pics ... Rogue's face is covered in the extensive rash. When speaking with the local news outlet, AtlantaNewsFirst, Rogue wore an eyepatch -- saying she feels a ton of pain in the eye, and she's worried it won't recover.

A GoFundMe's been started for Rogue's medical expenses ... noting she's unable to work because of the pain and adding her skin's constantly on fire. The fundraiser's brought in $4,915 of its $13k goal at the time of this writing.

Brown recluse spiders are some of the most deadly in the United States and can be identified by the violin-shaped markings on their back.