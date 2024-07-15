Jason Aldean Dedicates 'Small Town' Performance to Trump After Assassination Attempt

Play video content TikTok/@susanelizabethphoto

Jason Aldean sent Donald Trump a shout-out this weekend on the heels of the assassination attempt -- paying tribute with a song ... take a guess on which one.

The country singer was performing in Nashville Saturday -- hours after Thomas Matthew Crooks fired upon the ex-Prez -- and he addressed it to the crowd ... saying he was aware of what happened near Pittsburgh, with the audience roaring in response.

Jason didn't say much else afterward other than to note that DT was a friend of his -- and that the next song was dedicated to him ... and yes, he played "Try That in a Small Town."

Interestingly, the crowd burst out in "USA" chants ... so they were in solidarity here too.

Of course, it's fitting Aldean would trot out his anthem song to support Trump -- it's largely been viewed as a protest song for conservatives ... and the substance of the track hints at the 2nd Amendment and people defending their communities by any means necessary.

In addition to the performance, JA took to IG and further sent his thoughts and prayers to Trump -- writing, "This is what a warrior looks like! This is MY guy" ... referring to the iconic photo of Trump pumping his fist after being shot.