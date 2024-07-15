Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Jax Taylor Is Figuring Out Split with Estranged Wife Brittany Cartwright

JAX TAYLOR WORKING ON POST-SPLIT LIFE WITH BRITTANY

STILL WORKIN' ON IT
Jax Taylor isn't mixing business with pleasure -- he's navigating his separation from his estranged wife Brittany Cartwright before diving back into the dating pool.

We caught up with "The Valley" star at LAX, and he says with everything going on in his life right now ... the only thing occupying his mind is his family 'cause he hasn't seen them for weeks due to work events.

When it comes to women throwing themselves at him and all the female admiration he can get at these work events, Jax just chalks it up to meeting enthusiastic fans.

Of course, we had to grill him about dating rumors with model Paige Woolen, but Jax stuck with his previous denial ... telling us they're absolutely not together.

So, he's basically saying he's off the dating scene for now -- though, the vid we obtained of him cozying up to a mystery woman at a bar in May painted a different picture.

5/24/24
Where's Brittany
Nonetheless, when it comes to Brittany, he admits they're knee-deep in figuring it all out post-separation.

But, looks like the door might not be completely closed on their relationship ... 'cause he refused to give a solid answer when asked if there was any chance of them reconciling!

