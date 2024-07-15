Jax Taylor Is Figuring Out Split with Estranged Wife Brittany Cartwright

Play video content TMZ.com

Jax Taylor isn't mixing business with pleasure -- he's navigating his separation from his estranged wife Brittany Cartwright before diving back into the dating pool.

We caught up with "The Valley" star at LAX, and he says with everything going on in his life right now ... the only thing occupying his mind is his family 'cause he hasn't seen them for weeks due to work events.

When it comes to women throwing themselves at him and all the female admiration he can get at these work events, Jax just chalks it up to meeting enthusiastic fans.

Of course, we had to grill him about dating rumors with model Paige Woolen, but Jax stuck with his previous denial ... telling us they're absolutely not together.

So, he's basically saying he's off the dating scene for now -- though, the vid we obtained of him cozying up to a mystery woman at a bar in May painted a different picture.

Nonetheless, when it comes to Brittany, he admits they're knee-deep in figuring it all out post-separation.