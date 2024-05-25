Jax Taylor Hanging Out at Bar with Mystery Woman Amid Brittany Cartwright Split

Play video content TMZ.com

Jax Taylor might be moving on ... hanging out with a mystery woman at a Los Angeles bar -- after separating from his wife of nearly five years Brittany Cartwright.

The reality star hit The Oaks Tavern in Sherman Oaks late Friday night with a group of friends -- including a woman he seemed to be getting pretty close with.

Check out the clip ... JT's trying to keep a low profile in the cap, but it's clearly him chatting away with friends and enjoying a couple drinks.

Eyewitnesses say Jax and his lady friend arrived together around 11:30 PM PT Friday night ... and, several friends in their party hopped up to perform karaoke at the low-key establishment.

We're told Jax and the woman left together after about an hour and a half ... hitting the road around 1 in the morning. Our sources say there was no major PDA -- but, the pair did look pretty comfortable around one another.

The night out comes just a couple months after news broke Jax and his wife were taking some time apart ... with the two even living separately.

No divorce filing's come down yet ... but, Brittany's claimed an argument over her hitting the town with "The Valley" costar Kristen Doute made her realize the two needed time apart.