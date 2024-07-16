King Charles & Queen Camilla Rushed to Safety After Security Scare

King Charles and Queen Camilla faced a serious security scare during a royal engagement ... resulting in their event being cut short.

The monarch and his consort made a stop in Jersey Monday amid their 2-day tour of the Channel Islands ... when the royal couple were cut off mid-conversation with a local business owner, Matt Taylor.

The pair were escorted by their security team to the Pomme d'Or hotel where Charles and Camilla's protection detail then ordered the duo to skedaddle from the venue.

Apparently what caught the eye of security was a suspicious drone. The crowd had no inkling there was a security threat.

Charles seemed to really be enjoying his visit in Jersey when he was ushered away by his security team ... according to the business owner, who spoke with The Telegraph after Monday's event.

Matt, who owns Jersey Sea Salt, shared ... "He didn’t seem panicked but he was quite stern. They just ushered him out. It’s a shame as he’d stopped to chat to us of his own accord."

Charles and Camilla escorted back to the event after security gave it the all clear.

This security scare comes days after former President Trump was shot at during a Pennsylvania campaign rally. The gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by Secret Service after he struck 45 in the ear and left another audience member dead and 2 more seriously injured.