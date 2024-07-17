Terrell Owens Says Tom Brady Ignored His Comeback Offer, He's Disrespectful!

Play video content The Volume / The Bubba Dub Show

Terrell Owens was down to come out of retirement and catch passes for Tom Brady in the quarterback's penultimate season -- but the Hall of Fame wideout says he got straight up ignored by the G.O.A.T. ... and he's still pissed over it.

Owens said on The Volume's "The Bubba Dub Show" he extended the offer to TB12 back in January 2022 ... a short time after Antonio Brown infamously walked out on Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game against the New York Jets.

Another angle of AB running off of the field shirtless during a Bucs offensive drive. pic.twitter.com/YWAUvTxHq1 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 2, 2022 @NFLonFOX

Owens says he told Brady he'd be a good candidate to fill in for AB -- as even at 48 years old, he could still play effectively on third downs and in red zone packages.

But Owens said on the pod, which aired Wednesday, "Tom Brady ignored me, bro."

"I reached out to him through Randy [Moss] and a couple of other people," he added, "you know this dude really ignored me, bro."

The Bucs ended up filling the Brown hole in-house ... and went on to win their next two games. But, they ultimately fell in the second round of the playoffs to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Owens still clearly believes he could have helped the team ... and he's obviously harboring animosity toward Brady over how the whole thing played out.