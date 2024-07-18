'Chocolate Rain' Singer Tay Zonday 'Memba Him?!

American YouTuber Tay Zonday was 25 years old when he rose to fame -- and made national TV appearances -- after his bizarre original song "Chocolate Rain" went viral back in 2007.

Tay's popularity landed him on hit shows like "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" "Tosh.0" and even scored the front covers for popular magazines like People and The Los Angeles Times.

Almost 20 years later, the YouTube video has accumulated 138 million views, and Tay -- who has over 1 million subscribers -- is still creating original content!