Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

'Chocolate Rain' Singer Tay Zonday 'Memba Him?!

'Chocolate Rain' Singer Tay Zonday 'Memba Him?!

'Memba Them?! -- Part 15
Launch Gallery
'Memba Them? Launch Gallery
YouTube/@TayZonday

American YouTuber Tay Zonday was 25 years old when he rose to fame -- and made national TV appearances -- after his bizarre original song "Chocolate Rain" went viral back in 2007.

Tay's popularity landed him on hit shows like "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" "Tosh.0" and even scored the front covers for popular magazines like People and The Los Angeles Times.

Almost 20 years later, the YouTube video has accumulated 138 million views, and Tay -- who has over 1 million subscribers -- is still creating original content!

"Chocolate rain, history quickly crashing through your veins!"

Guess what he looks like now at 42 years old!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later